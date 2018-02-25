Person shot, killed at family gathering in Lancaster

One person was shot and killed in Lancaster Sunday afternoon at a family gathering, deputies say.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened in the 100 block of Terrace Road at a home.

There's no word on what happened in the shooting or what led to the incident.

The victim's name has not been released and no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story and no further information has been released.

