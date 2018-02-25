Nephew accused of fatally shooting uncle at Lancaster family gathering

A man shot and killed at a family gathering in Lancaster Sunday afternoon has been identified by deputies as 54-year-old Eric Tucker.

Tucker's nephew, 27-year-old Martese Brown, is accused of shooting Brown but is not facing charges in his death.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened at Tucker's home in the 100 block of Terrace Road. Deputies say Tucker's friends and family were gathered at the home "playing cards and drinking."

Witnesses say Tucker and Brown got into an argument that started inside the home and continued outside. Tucker went back into the home and returned with a knife, deputies say, and approached Brown.

That's when deputies say Brown walked to his truck, grabbed a .38 caliber revolver and shot Tucker. Tucker was reportedly stepping toward Brown with a knife in his hand.

Tucker went to Springs Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was charged with carrying a pistol. He was not charged in connection with Tucker's death.

"We are continuing to investigate this case but do not at this time have sufficient evidence to charge Mr. Brown for the shooting death of Mr. Tucker,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “If we uncover additional facts contrary to what we know now, we will reevaluate our position concerning charges for Mr. Brown."

Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office at 803-283-3388.

