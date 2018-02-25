City: Charlotte Mayor to proclaim Friday Billy Graham Day

Billy Graham was widely regarded as America's most prominent Christian leader, pastor to both presidents and everyday Americans. (Source: The Billy Graham Evangelistic Association)

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles is expected to read a proclamation recognizing March 2, 2018 as Billy Graham Day, according to the Charlotte City Council agenda.

The announcement is expected to happen during the city council meeting on Monday Feb. 26.

Charlotte-born evangelist Reverend William Franklin "Billy" Graham Jr died just before 8 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21 from natural causes at his family home in Montreat, NC, just outside Asheville. He turned 99 on Nov. 7.

Friday, March 2 is the day that Billy Graham will be laid to rest at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

The funeral service starts at noon. It will be private and open only to invited guests. Burial will follow.

About 2,300 people are being invited to the funeral, including President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and all of the living former U.S. presidents.

