BLOG: First Alert Day Monday as rain likely

A First Alert Day has been issued for the possibility of rain on Monday.

The morning commute should be affected by the showers. The first half of the day will likely be the wettest part. Then showers are possible for the rest of the day.

If you are heading to the viewing for Reverend Billy Graham, you will want to take your rain gear.

It will be held inside but the line waiting to get in will be outside so an umbrella will come in handy. We aren’t looking at thunderstorms or terribly heavy rain but off and on showers.

Showers will move in tonight and likely affect your morning commute. It's not a bad idea to leave a few minutes early in the morning.

Lows will fall to the mid 50s. The best chance for rain will come the first half of the day with more widely scattered showers in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be cooler, in the low 60s. (Although, still above the 57 degree average high.)

Tuesday will be completely different. We will see the sun and highs in the mid 60s.

The next system approaches by midweek. There is a 50% chance for showers on Wednesday but that increases to 70% on Thursday. There could be pockets of heavy rain and even a thunderstorm as a cold front moves through and dries us out for the weekend.

Highs will reach the mid 60s so it will also be cooler than we have gotten used to.

