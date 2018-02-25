Officer fires weapon after driver attempts to flee, drive car towards officers

An officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop Sunday morning in Pineville when a suspect fled the scene.

According to a report, an officer attempted to pull the driver over for suspicious impaired driving around 5:04 a.m on Pineville-Matthews Road.

The driver did not stop and attempted to steer the vehicle towards other officers before a police officer fired his weapon at the driver, police say.

The suspect was not injured from the gunfire and continued to travel on Highway 51 where he turned onto Centrum Parkway before overturning the car, reports stated.

The driver was taken to Carolinas Medical Center Main and treated for his injuries.

Police say the driver was driving on a revoked South Carolina license and appeared to be intoxicated according to witnesses.

The driver's name has not been released at this time. Officials have not said if any charges will be filed.

