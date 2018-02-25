One dead, one seriously injured in overnight fatal car crash in west Charlotte

Officers responded to a fatal car crash in west Charlotte early Sunday morning.

Upon arrival officers located a 2004 Cadillac SRX that crashed into a concrete wall in the 2900 block of Scott Futrell Drive just after midnight.

The driver of the car, Antonio Knox Sr., was pronounced dead at the scene and a second victim was transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

Officials say Knox was speeding and failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection. The car continued through the stop before hitting the concrete barrier.

Knox was not wearing his seatbelt and officials believe alcohol and excessive speed are contributing factors in the crash, police say.

