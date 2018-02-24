Teen arrested after shots fired outside Northlake Mall

A teen was arrested after police say shots were fired outside Northlake Mall Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident took place in the 7300 block Northlake Mall Drive.

Julsan Clyburn, 17, was charged for his involvement in this case.

Clyburn was charged with discharging a firearm in city limits, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, possession of a firearm by a minor, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Police responded in reference to a shots fired call for service.

Officers located Clyburn with a handgun and confirmed that the shots were fired outside of the mall.

The mall was closed and it was determined that there were no victims.

Officers continued to patrol the area for any suspicious activity.

If anyone has information about this incident they are asked to immediately call 911. They may also contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600

