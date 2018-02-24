Man shot, injured in east Charlotte

A man suffered injuries after being shot in east Charlotte Saturday night.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened in the 6200 block of Albemarle Road.

Police say they responded to the 5400 block of Independence Boulevard in reference to an assault with a deadly weapon.

The man allegedly told police that he was shot at another location possibly in the area of the address on Albemarle Road.

He was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation is underway and no further information has been released.

