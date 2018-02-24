Thousands line the streets in Charlotte to watch Rev. Billy Graham return home

More than two hours before the motorcade for Reverend Billy Graham entered Charlotte, thousands took to the streets to get a quick glimpse of the man that touched millions.

"I just feel privileged to be here. It is moment in history," sad Gail Boemker.

Many people lined up near Graham's childhood Church, which is now Grace Covenant Church.

"There are a few times in life when you will just remember the day," said Cheryl Elliot. "I'll remember the time I stood on the corner across from his childhood church and watched him pass by."

There were generations of people there each with personal stories about how Reverend Graham touched their life.

"He was well loved. He was well loved," said Mary Pearre, who is 100 years old.

"I watched his video and some of his readings and scriptures. He has really impacted on my life a lot," said Nathan Allee, who is only 13. "I get to tell my kids that I witnesses history. It is a real honor for me."

Graham's boyhood home was only about five miles from his church so many appreciated the rich history on Saturday.

"It was just really emotional. I could feel my whole body tingling," said Cindy Garner. "There were so many people here reflecting about his life and the impact he has had on us all. It was a very special experience."

Reverend Billy Graham will lie in repose Monday and Tuesday, but for many, this was their way to say goodbye.

"I am just really glad that we had Billy Graham. It was a gift from God that we had him," said Susan Hill.

