One person affected in house fire in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Officials responded to reports of fire at a house that affected one person in Rowan County Saturday night.

According to fire officials, the incident happened in the 200 block of Daisy Lane.

One person was reportedly suffering from smoke inhalation from the fire.

Firefighters called law enforcement for help.

No further information has been released.

