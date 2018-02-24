Family members receive Graham's body at library named after him

Anticipation is an understatement in describing such a meaningful arrival for Reverend Billy Graham.

An important receiving line of relatives and well wishers clearly demonstrated that Billy Graham was a man who cared about family, and those linked to him like his brother-in-law Leighton Ford found value in knowing one of america's first televangelists.

He said, "We've had the privilege to be so close to someone who's been part of a very special movement of God in our time."

More than 100 miles and six counties later, Billy was brought home to the library that bears his name.

With his son Franklin and the other children looking on, the wooden casket made by prisoners in Louisiana was received by his grandsons and the husbands of his granddaughters.

Years of planning went into the moment, and Ken Barun of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association found symbolism in the way he came home.

"Everything lies at the foot of the cross and that's where Mr. Graham is gonna lie, at the foot of the cross," Barun said.

Known as the preacher to the presidents, Graham family spokesperson Mark Demoss confirmed that President Donald Trump will be headed to Charlotte Friday as many pay their final respects.

"We do know that President Trump will be coming," Demoss said "We were pleased to hear President Bush and Laura Bush were coming on Monday, because of a conflict conflict they have next Friday."

Reverend Graham's body will lie in Repose at the Graham Family home place which is right next to the library.

You will be able to go pay your respects Monday and Tuesday.

Then Graham's body will be taken to Washington where it will lie in honor in the US Capitol Wednesday and Thursday, before being brought back to Charlotte.

The private funeral is Friday at noon.

