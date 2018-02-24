Family members receive Graham's body at library named after him

The morning commute should be affected by the showers. The first half of the day will likely be the wettest part. Then showers are possible for the rest of the day.More >>
The morning commute should be affected by the showers. The first half of the day will likely be the wettest part. Then showers are possible for the rest of the day.More >>
According to police, the incident happened on Terrance Drive near Springs Hospital.More >>
According to police, the incident happened on Terrance Drive near Springs Hospital.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened at Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive.More >>
According to Medic, the incident happened at Billy Graham Parkway and Scott Futrell Drive.More >>
The announcement is expected to happen during the city council meeting on Monday Feb. 26.More >>
The announcement is expected to happen during the city council meeting on Monday Feb. 26.More >>
Police presence could be seen in Pineville Saturday morning. Crime tape and an overturned car could be seen at the Centrum Parkway on Pineville-Matthews Road. Officials have not confirmed the reason for their purpose.More >>
Police presence could be seen in Pineville Saturday morning. Crime tape and an overturned car could be seen at the Centrum Parkway on Pineville-Matthews Road. Officials have not confirmed the reason for their purpose.More >>