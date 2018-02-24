False reports of gunfire send shoppers into frenzy in Concord Mills

Police say false reports of shots fired at Concord Mills mall sent dozens of people fleeing in a panic Saturday night.

According to the Concord Police Department, they received reports of gunfire inside the mall, but say there was no evidence of shots fired upon arrival.

Concord Police is currently at Concord Mills after receiving reports of gunfire inside the mall. No shots have been fired, no one has been located with a gun, no one located with any type of injury. /jsh — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) February 25, 2018

Two people were reportedly in a physical altercation at the food court when officers quickly intervened. No weapons were used and no gunshots were fired.

Shortly after, police say someone in the area started yelling about gunfire and the message quickly spread throughout the mall.

Update-Concord Mills Mall remains open for business. No injuries related to false reports of gunfire./jsh — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) February 25, 2018

Some shoppers were locked in stores while police investigated.

A wave of screaming people fleeing some kind of commotion forced people inside the some stores in the mall.

Police, including K9, were seen in large numbers inside. Fire officials and officers were stationed outside.

Officers are reviewing available video in an attempt to locate the individuals responsible for Saturday night's incident.

