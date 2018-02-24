101-year-old woman might be oldest to attend Billy Graham procession

As Reverend Billy Graham’s procession passed through Black Mountain, near his home in Montreat, thousands gathered on the sidewalks to pay their respects.

WBTV was there and found a woman who - at 101 years old - might just be the oldest person who observed today’s procession.

Nell Nixon came to Black Mountain from Atlanta with her son, Boyd. The son credits Reverend Graham with guiding his father to the Lord during a crusade in Philadelphia in 1961.

“It changed his life. It changed our lives. I would not be here if Billy Graham was not there,” Boyd Nixon said.

Although Mrs. Nixon is more than 100 years old, she insisted on making the three and a half hour trip to say goodbye.

“He certainly did a lot for people all over the world," Mrs. Nixon said. "And I think it’s wonderful that he did that.”

