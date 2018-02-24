Molly's Kids: Elijah Clark is cancer-free!

Elijah Clark is cancer-free.

We should say it a dozen times. Elijah is celebrating with his mom - this guy deserves nothing but greatness. For anyone who has followed Elijah's story the past SIX years, you know how good this hug and kiss on her cheek must feel.

"He's DONE!" Alishia wrote. "Diagnosed June 20, 2012... finally in REMISSION on February 22, 2018. My boy is cancer-free!!"

No more "No Evidence of Disease". No more, "Hold on, we're not sure, please come back to the hospital." No more, "We're sorry to tell you..." Now it's only, "No more cancer."

Elijah is one of our longtime #MollysKids, but he's also turned into a real friend. Remember when we first met, Elijah? You were 12 and in junior high. I'll put that picture of us from way back when, below in comments.

"We are winning the war," Alishia said. "Six years after diagnosis, we are winning."

I always say that #MollysKids tell the good, the bad and the always real. I think this constitutes Shout-From-Mountaintops-Excellent.

-Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**

