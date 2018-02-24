Man shot, injured in northwest Charlotte

A man suffered injuries after being shot in the leg in northwest Charlotte Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the shooting happened on Brookshire Boulevard near Hovis Road.

The victim was described as a 45-year-old man. Police say he suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the incident.

One person was taken into custody, but no names have been released.

This is a developing story and no further information is available.

