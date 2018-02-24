Help pours in for 3-year-old girl whose mom died in south Charlotte wreck

Help is pouring in for 3-year-old Collette ‘Coco’ Vickery Brooks. Her mother, Mary Elizabeth Stephens Brooks, 33, of Charlotte, died in a horrific wreck in south Charlotte on Sunday. (YouCaring screengrab photo)

Help is pouring in for a 3-year-old girl whose mom died in a wreck in south Charlotte early Sunday

Mary Elizabeth Stephens Brooks, 33, was a passenger in a car that hit a large tree on Runnymede Lane near Barclay Downs Drive just after 1:15 a.m., Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: One dead, one charged in fatal car crash overnight in south Charlotte

“The vehicle was split apart and continued on, striking three other trees and overturning,” police said in a press release.

The driver, 29-year-old Matthew Michael Harvie, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. He was charged with felony death by vehicle, driving while impaired and reckless driving, police said.

The car’s speed at the time of the crash was “well above” the speed limit on that stretch of Runnymede Lane, police said.

Brooks was a Charlotte native, a real estate agent and a single mom whose life revolved around “the love and care of her precious daughter, Collette ‘Coco’ Vickery Brooks,” according to her obituary.

A $30,000 fund-raising effort that began Tuesday on YouCaring had raised $27,830 from 343 donors by Friday night.

“We all know that Mary would want to make sure her daughter has the support she needs moving forward at this time,” friends who started the effort wrote on YouCaring. “While we know she will continue to be surrounded by amazing family and friends, we would like to set up a fund to allow those who wish to, to contribute financially.

A Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for Brooks at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 6828 Old Reid Road, Charlotte.