West Charlotte home completely destroyed in overnight fire

CHARLOTTE, NC

One home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning in west Charlotte.

Officials say the home located off of Shopton Road and Robbie Circle was a total loss.

The cause of the fire is not known at this time.

No further information has been released.

