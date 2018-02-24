Victim identified in fatal car crash in east Charlotte

Officers responded to a fatal crash in east Charlotte early Saturday morning.

The single car crash happened around 2:28 a.m. in the 2800 block of Central Avenue near Logie Avenue.

Police say a 2016 Smartcar struck a tree after running off of the road. The driver of the car, Brion Michael Reed, was pronounced dead on the scene.

An investigation revealed the car was traveling above the speed limit and traveled straight through a curve in the road. Reed was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Officials suspect alcohol use and excessive speed are contributing factors in the crash.

