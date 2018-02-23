WBTV Sports Overtime: 1A Upper State Championship-- Lewisville v - | WBTV Charlotte

WBTV Sports Overtime: 1A Upper State Championship-- Lewisville vs Ridge Spring-Monetta

By Nate Wimberly, WBTV Sports
Down in South Carolina, it was the 1A Upper State Championship as Lewisville took on Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Both teams one win from playing for a state championship and this one was a great one down to the final buzzer.

For the highlights check out this edition of WBTV Sports Overtime.

