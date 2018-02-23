One dead, one injured after motorcycle crash in Iredell County

One person is dead and another is injured after a head-on collision involving a motorcycle in Iredell County Friday night.

According to the Mount Mourne Fire Department, the incident happened near Mecklenburg Highway and Dunmurry Road.

One person was pronounced dead and another person was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Mecklenburg Highway was closed between Presbyterian Road and Beaty Street.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the incident. The location of the accident is near the Iredell/Mecklenburg County line.

Highway patrol officers say the motorcyclist was at fault in the crash.

The motorcyclist was apparently driving northbound at a high speed trying to get around cars when the collision happened.

Agencies assisting in the accident include Davidson Fire Department, Iredell County EMS, Iredell County Sheriff Department, Davidson Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

No further information has been released.

