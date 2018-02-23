Multiple injured as accident closes part of street in Cabarrus C - | WBTV Charlotte

Multiple injured as accident closes part of street in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, NC (WBTV) -

Multiple injuries were reported as a traffic accident closed part of a street in Cabarrus County Friday night.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of Roberta Road and Brookville Avenue Southwest.

Concord Police said they were investigating a serious crash near the intersection, and that Roberta Road was completely closed in both directions at the intersection.

There's no word on severity of injures or a number of people hurt in the crash.

No word on arrests as no further information has been released.

