Multiple injured as accident closes part of street in Cabarrus County

Multiple injuries were reported as a traffic accident closed part of a street in Cabarrus County Friday night.

According to the Harrisburg Fire Department, the incident happened in the area of Roberta Road and Brookville Avenue Southwest.

Concord Police said they were investigating a serious crash near the intersection, and that Roberta Road was completely closed in both directions at the intersection.

Concord Police investigating serious vehicle crash near the intersection of Roberta and Cochran road. Roadway shut down. Will update when reopened. /jal — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) February 24, 2018

There's no word on severity of injures or a number of people hurt in the crash.

No word on arrests as no further information has been released.

