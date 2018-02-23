Man sentenced to at least 9 years in prison for multiple charges in Catawba County

A man was sentenced to nine to 13 years in prison Friday for multiple charges including shooting into an occupied vehicle.

Terrell Lee Mitchell Jr., 28, of Hickory, was sentenced to serve an active prison term of nine to 13 years on Friday.

Mitchell was convicted of possession of firearm by felon, discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle and habitual felon status on Dec. 6, 2017.

Sentencing was deferred until the week of Jan. 2, 2018, but Mitchell did not show for court, leading to a charge for felony failure to appear.

During Friday’s court session, Mitchell pleaded guilty to the felony failure to appear charge and admitted status as a habitual felon, adding additional time to the sentence.

Mitchell’s prison sentence was also enhanced by prior felony convictions for possession of cocaine and accessory after the fact to common law robbery, all in Catawba County.

Officers from Hickory Police Department conducted a property check at a location off NC 127 in Hickory on June 18, 2017.

While in the parking lot, the officers heard five consecutive gun shots coming from the parking lot of a nearby lounge. They left their patrol cars with weapons drawn and took cover.

An employee of the lounge directed the officers to a vehicle and pointed out Mitchell as the shooter.

A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of a .gun from the passenger area where Mitchell was sitting. The gun was reported stolen.

Mitchell fired the shots into a vehicle that left the parking lot at a high speed. That vehicle was not located.

Mitchell’s charge for possession of a firearm by felon stemmed from a prior conviction in December 2013 for inciting a riot.

His prison sentence will be served in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

