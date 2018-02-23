Molly's Kids: Guitar signed by Dale Earnhardt donated to 4-year-old who finished chemo

Today is 4-year-old Emma Holt's LAST DAY OF CHEMO. As a sidebar to that, she soon might become a guitar player.

Little Emma has been one of our #MollysKids since her diagnosis of leukemia over two years ago. After her last hospital treatment today, she and her mom came by the station to say hi and surprise me... they didn't know we had a surprise for them.

This guitar... now Emma's... is signed by the late Dale Earnhardt.

It was dropped off yesterday at WBTV News by a woman named Amy. She said she used to work for race teams and found it while cleaning out her closets. She wanted to give to one of our #MollysKids - any child, she said, who deserved a special gift.

And today, in walks Emma.

Emma has been fighting and fighting and fighting since the diagnosis on Christmas Eve, 2015. She still has to get her port out, but bottom line, she's DONE.

"It's and overwhelming time for me because the last two years of medicine and treatments are our norm," said Melinda, Emma's mom. "The worst of this is over for Emma. That feels great. We're entering the unknown of going to a regular pediatrician again."

Emma's projected plan is to get her port removed March 8th -- she'll ring the bell then -- and be checked monthly for the next year. After the first year, checkups space out more.

"As any family who has gone through pediatric cancer knows, this is not the bitter end," said Melinda. "But it is the end of the hardest battle for our girl."

Emma has grown so much since first starting to follow her story... today is a huge moment. It was awesome to walk in the lobby and see her laughing. We love you, Emma. We're thrilled Amy's kind donation is helping you celebrate.

- Molly

**Editor’s note: This is about one of #MollysKids, children WBTV Anchor Molly Grantham follows closely on her Facebook page. It was first published there, which is why it’s written in a personal way. For years Molly has followed hundreds of kids with uphill medical battles. Find this story and updates on all #MollysKids here.**