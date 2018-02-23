Man gives flowers to every CMS teacher because 'kindness is free'

When Vincent Mitchell took in a donation of more than 70,000 bouquets of flowers, he didn’t know what to do with them at first.

The Charlotte man owns Heavenly Hands Home Care which contracts with Pro Flowers. The company donated the flowers to Vincent’s business, but he had way more than he could handle.

The business owner decided he’d give those flowers away.

“With all the stuff going on in Florida and in schools, we decided to give the flowers to teachers,” Mitchell said.

He wanted every educator to smile, and know someone cares. He spent the better part of Thursday and Friday making sure almost 2,000 boxes of flowers made their way into every CMS school, for every CMS teacher. He also took many to the Veteran’s Administration Hospital in Charlotte.

Mitchell also took flowers to many Gaston County schools.

“I wanted to let people know that there’s still good people in the world that does good things for folks,” Mitchell said.

Friday afternoon, administrators at Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology distributed their allotment of flowers to a group of smiling teachers. Many were surprised to find out the motive behind their gift. “We appreciate everybody who sends good thoughts our way,” one teacher said.

Mitchell says giving the flowers away hasn’t made him any money, but it’s provided something far greater in return, “It’s like receiving rewards you know? It’s a rush.”

