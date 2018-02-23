Pedestrian struck, injured in west Charlotte

A pedestrian suffered injuries after being struck in west Charlotte Friday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the incident happened near Freedom Drive and Alleghany Street.

The person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and transported to Carolinas Medical Center.

There's no word on what caused the crash and or on any arrests.

No further information has been released.

