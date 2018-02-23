10-year-old leaves money, note for teacher after hearing about pay protest

A teacher in West Virginia said she had to fight back tears when she received a special note and gift from one of her students.

Shannon Dinges, a teacher at South Jefferson Elementary School in Jefferson County, WV, said she found the note on her desk on Tuesday.

"My mom told me why we have no school on Friday and Thursday," the note read. There was money attached to it.

The school closure was in reference to a state-wide teacher walkout to protest for better benefits and pay, according to WVNS.

"He just wanted to help," Dinges wrote on Facebook, "and just like that I am reminded (in the midst of all the turmoil in our education system right now) why I go to school everyday; why I love my job."

The post continued, "How can a 10 year old boy better understand, be more compassionate to a teacher's needs, and reach down into his very own pocket to try to find an answer..... better than our adult, educated, elected leaders?"

The teacher said the boy refused to take the money back, so he hid it in a "thank you" card and told him not to open it until he got home.

