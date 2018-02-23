Student arrested for social media threats at Burke Co. high school

A student was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting threats on Snapchat directed at a high school in Burke County.

According to the Burke County Sheriff's Office, the teen was a student at Freedom High School in Morganton.

Chauncey Miller, 16, was arrested and charged with communicating threats.

Deputies say a student at the school alerted faculty Wednesday that another student had posted threats on Snapchat.

The teacher contacted the principal who immediately contacted the school resource officer.

After interviewing witnesses, a warrant was issued for Miller's arrest.

He was arrested Thursday night and taken to the magistrate's office where he was given a custody release.

