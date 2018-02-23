City announces partial closure of Billy Graham Parkway for Billy Graham's funeral

The City of Charlotte has announced a partial closure of Billy Graham Parkway Friday, March 2.

According to the city, officials will close Billy Graham Parkway in both directions between South Tryon Street and Tyvola Road just after midnight Friday, March 2, until funeral activities at the Billy Graham Library conclude on Friday afternoon.

Motorists traveling east on Billy Graham Parkway will be detoured to Tyvola Road, turning left on South Tryon Street, then back to Woodlawn Road/Billy Graham Parkway.

Motorists traveling west on Woodlawn Road/Billy Graham Parkway will be detoured left onto South Tryon Street, turning right on Tyvola Road, then back to Billy Graham Parkway.

Drivers heading to Charlotte Douglas International Airport should use these alternate routes:

From I-77 south of Charlotte, take the I-485 Inner Loop (Exit 1) to Wilkinson Boulevard (Exit 9), continuing east to Josh Birmingham Parkway; or

From I-85, take Little Rock Road (Exit 32), continuing south to Josh Birmingham Parkway.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation will use portable message boards to alert motorists of the detours and overhead message signs advising of the alternate routes.

