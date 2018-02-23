Kannapolis mom charged one week after newborn's death

Just over a week after a newborn died in Cabarrus County deputies filed child abuse charges against the child's mother.

Anority Ashlon Caldwell, 33, is charged with negligent child abuse resulting in serious bodily injury. The day the 17-day-old baby died another man, Maurice Lavon Daniels, was charged with first-degree murder.

The newborn, who lived in Kannapolis, died on Monday, Feb. 12, after being taken to Carolinas Medical Center Northeast and then transferred to CMC-Main.

Daniels was arrested hours later at the Knights Inn on Nations Ford Road in Charlotte and taken to the Kannapolis Police Department before being charged.

He is being held without bond in the Cabarrus County Detention Center.

The Department of Social Services notified police on the Friday before the death that the baby had possibly been assaulted.

Investigators have not said how the baby died but said an autopsy is being performed.

Anyone with additional information in the case is asked to call the Kannapolis Police Department at 704-920-4000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

