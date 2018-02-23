CMPD Animal Care & Control responds to inquires of 'malnourished' dogs in west Charlotte

Three dogs near a west Charlotte business that stirred serious concern across social media Friday are in "acceptable condition," according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department's Animal Care & Control.

The dogs were reportedly located at a business on West Boulevard. Multiple people wrote in about the dogs, found behind Glenn's Automotive.

"The one dog I saw was clearly mal-nurished. It was trying to walk and kept collapsing. I called Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control," Sandra Perretta posted on Facebook.

Perretta said she brought food for the dogs and slid it under the fence. "The one dog came and ate while the other dog struggled to get up. The younger more mal-nurished one finally got up and started to eat. You can see most of its bones.." Perretta posted.

Animal Care & Control says they received inquiries regarding the welfare of the animals and determined that all legal requirements for food, water and shelter are met.

"An Enforcement Supervisor and Investigative Officer went out this morning to speak with the owner and evaluate the dogs and their housing conditions. All legal requirements for food, water, and shelter are met and the dogs are in acceptable condition at this time given their advanced age,” CMPD Animal Care & Control said.

