Mecklenburg County detention officer charged with embezzlement

A Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office detention officer accused of using a county-issued credit card for personal expenses has been terminated and charged with embezzlement.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police say 29-year-old Jason Kersey was issued a county card on Dec. 28 for travel-related expenses for an upcoming training he was attending.

During an internal investigation, county officials say they determined Kersey had spent hundreds of dollars in unauthorized purchases.

Kersey was arrested and charged with embezzlement Friday. Deputies say he was terminated, effective immediately.

“I take these charges very seriously," said Sheriff Irwin Carmichael. "Unethical behavior will not be tolerated."

Kersey was with the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office since 2014. He was assigned to jail central.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

