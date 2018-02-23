Raleigh police release suspect sketch in slaying of 43-year-old

RALEIGH, NC (WNCN) — Raleigh police have released a sketch of a suspect in the Feb. 13 killing of a 43-year-old man on Bakers Grove Way.

Vernon Jerome Jefferys was found shot to death in the 1800 block of Bakers Grove Way by officers responding to a shooting call, police said.

Earlier in the week, investigators released photos of a 2017 white Nissan Rogue that police now say was being operated by suspects the night of the murder.

On Friday, a sketch of a suspect was released.

Anyone with information regarding this individual or any occupants of the Nissan Rogue is asked to call the Raleigh Police Department or CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.