Woodleaf man found guilty of second degree forcible rape

A Woodleaf man was found guilty of rape and sentenced to more than six years in prison, according to a press release from Rowan County District Attorney Brandy Cook.

Following a four day jury trial, John Lewis Jackson, Jr. was convicted on Friday in Rowan County Criminal Superior Court of felony second degree forcible rape.

After the verdict was handed down, Judge Lori Hamilton sentenced Jackson, Jr. to a minimum of 73 months to a maximum of 148 months in prison. Jackson, Jr. was further ordered to register as a sex offender and submit to satellite based monitoring.

On July 24, 2016, detectives with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office were notified that a 16-year old girl had been sexually assaulted by Jackson, Jr. The victim stated that Jackson, Jr. came over to her house and held her down and raped her. The victim called her sister and disclosed what had happened to her. Detectives were able to obtain cell phone messages where Jackson, Jr. apologized to the victim for the assault and asked her not to go to the hospital or police.

When detectives spoke to Jackson, Jr., he stated that the sexual contact with the victim was consensual.

Cook stated that she appreciated the hard work of Assistant District Attorney Tim Gould in the trial of the case and the thorough investigation conducted by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office. Cook stated that her office was able to hold Jackson, Jr. accountable for his criminal conduct due to the bravery of the victim, who came to court and testified in a room full of strangers about the most intimate details involving this crime.

