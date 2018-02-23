Dream Home Winner: 'I still have to pinch myself'

Last time we spoke to Donna Campbell she was screaming with excitement after learning she had just won the St. Jude Dream Home we gave away last fall! She bought her ticket to win on one of the LAST days before it sold out. WBTV's Christine Sperow caught up with her in Mint Hill.

The St. Jude Dream Home in Mint Hill is now Donna's home. She's still in disbelief her ticket was drawn.

“I still have to pinch myself sometimes but it's wonderful. It's a beautiful home,” says Donna.

Donna says it was a friend who encouraged her to purchase a ticket. “I said, 'of course I'll do it.' It's for St. Jude. So that's how it came about… and bought one ticket,” she explains.

She has called Statesville home all her life so she is adjusting to her new digs and all the custom features.

“I like the bedroom and the master bath did you see it?!,” she says with a big smile.

Donna has cared for her special needs grandson so she forever cherishes knowing this is helping a special cause.

“It's special because it's St. Jude… are here too and that makes it even more special,” says Donna tearing up.

Also, in the last Dream Home campaign, we gave away a brand new vehicle which was a big draw. The winner was Linda Bennick who picked out a truck from Sonic Automotive. We will be giving away a car again for this year's Dream Home campaign.

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved.