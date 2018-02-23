Worried about the flu? Here’s where you can get a free shot.

Novant Health Community Care Cruiser will be administering free flu shots in Huntersville on Saturday and Matthews on Monday. (Nancy Pierce | Novant Health)

CHARLOTTE, NC (Cassie Cope/Charlotte Observer) - Free flu shots will be available in the Charlotte area on Saturday and Monday.

Novant Health and Mecklenburg County Health Department will offer the free shots with no appointments necessary and have Spanish speaking interpreters available. The flu shots will be administered in the Community Care Cruiser, a 40-foot mobile clinic.

North Carolina flu death totals increased by 27 deaths, hitting 200, according to state statistics released Thursday.

Residents have two opportunities to get a free flu shot.

Saturday, Feb. 24

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center

10030 Gilead Road

Monday, Feb. 26

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

1500 Matthews Townships Parkway