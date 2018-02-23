Police trying to ID group responsible for two Concord burglaries

Police in Concord are asking for the public's help identifying a group of people they believe are responsible for at least two separate burglaries.

The first incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Thursday at the Bass Pro Shop on Concord Mills Boulevard. Officials say the group of males stole several "Airsoft" guns and left in a gray SUV, possibly a Ford Escape.

The second incident happened Friday around 4:25 a.m. at the City Pawn Shop on Church Street North. Police say this time the group was in a white SUV, possibly a Chevrolet Equinox.

The would-be crooks weren't able to get into the store and nothing was stolen, but they were caught on surveillance camera trying.

Anyone who recognized any of the burglars or the vehicles is asked to call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

