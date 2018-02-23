3 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into building north of upto - | WBTV Charlotte

3 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into building north of uptown

(Charlotte Fire Department) (Charlotte Fire Department)
WBTV's Sky3 WBTV's Sky3
WBTV's Sky3 WBTV's Sky3
CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

A vehicle crashed into a building just north of uptown Friday morning. 

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road at Lasalle Street. 

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 24 firefighters were able to free two people from the wreck.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe a person who was inside the building was struck. Firefighters said three people were taken to the hospital. 

There's no word on the extent of the victims' injuries.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash. 

Copyright 2018 WBTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly