3 hospitalized after vehicle crashes into building north of uptown

A vehicle crashed into a building just north of uptown Friday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on Beatties Ford Road at Lasalle Street.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, 24 firefighters were able to free two people from the wreck.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police believe a person who was inside the building was struck. Firefighters said three people were taken to the hospital.

24 firefighters freed 2 patients in 17 minutes; building inspector on scene to check stability.

There's no word on the extent of the victims' injuries.

It is unclear what may have caused the crash.

