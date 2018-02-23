Maiden teen pleads guilty to sex offenses involving children

A Catawba County teen pleaded guilty on Thursday to sex offenses involving two children.

According to court officials, 18-year-old Jonathan Andrew Carson, of Maiden, reportedly performed a sexual act on a 4-year-old boy and inappropriately touched him in October 2016. Court officials said Carson also engaged in a sexual act with a 6-year-old girl and reportedly touched her inappropriately between December 2015 and January 2016.

He reportedly admitted to the crimes when he was interviewed by police, according to court officials.

On Thursday, Carson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree sex offense and two counts of indecent liberties with a child, according to court officials. He was sentenced to serve 16 to 24 years in prison.

Carson will also have to register as a sex offender for 30 years, court officials said.

