Nazareth Child and Family Connection holding classes for foster care training

Nazareth Child & Family Connection has openings in its foster care training classes, which begin March 7.

The classes are scheduled one night a week for 10 weeks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Nazareth Salisbury office, 165 Mahaley Avenue in Salisbury.

People who successfully complete the program will be eligible to serve as foster parents in North Carolina.

For more information, contact Shawn Squirewell, the director of foster care services at Nazareth Child & Family Connection. She may be reached at 888.207.0250, Ext. 111 or ssquirewell@nazcf.org.

