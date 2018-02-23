Writer Glenn Shepard to host seminar in Salisbury

The Rowan County Chamber of Commerce is bringing back Glenn Shepard’s popular “How to Supervise People and Lead a Team” seminar.

· Tues., April 10, 8:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.

· Trinity Oaks, 723 Klumac Rd., Salisbury

“Glenn Shepard is a best-selling author and speaker for chambers of commerce all across the country. He has presented a very popular seminar for Rowan Chamber Members in previous years. He’s back for a full-day seminar on Hire with Confidence, Fire Without Fear, Tame Toxic Employees and Put Your Team on the Fast Track to Record-Shattering Success,” said Elaine Spalding, Chamber President. She continued, “Shepard provides a great deal of HR support after the seminar and always has a number of freebies at the event.”

Chamber members receive a discounted price of only $197 per person; non-member’s tuition is $297. When three or more enroll, the fourth person attends for FREE! This seminar is approved for 5.50 (General) recertification credit hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR recertification through the HR Certification Institute and SHRM.

To register for the Glenn Shepard Seminar, simply fill out the registration form attached or contact the Rowan Chamber (704) 633-4221 or info@rowanchamber.com.

