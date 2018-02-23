Hickory man pleads guilty in deadly 2013 stabbing

A Hickory man pleaded guilty on Wednesday in connection with a deadly stabbing that occurred in 2013.

According to court officials, 58-year-old Roger William Frenceschini fatally stabbed 43-year-old Maurice Hunsucker outside the Robo Car Wash on 11th Avenue Northeast in Catawba County on Aug. 17, 2013.

On Wednesday, Hunsucker pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter. He was given a prison sentence of eight to 11 years in the custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections.

Court officials say a witness saw an altercation between Frenceschini and Hunsucker before the stabbing occurred.

The witness also reportedly took a photo of Frenceschini at the scene before he walked away, court officials say. The witness then heard a cry for help and was able to point out Frenceschini to police, court officials said.

According to court officials, there was dried blood on Frenceschini's finger and thumb when police questioned him. A bloody knife was also found behind a wall at a nearby business, court officials said. The DNA on the handle of the knife reportedly matched Frenceschini, court officials say.

