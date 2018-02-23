This famous TV quiz show is about to hold auditions in Charlotte. What is ...?

Producers of the TV quiz show Jeopardy! will be in Charlotte on Friday and Saturday to select a contestant for next season’s show. (Credit: Observer file photo)

Producers of the TV quiz show Jeopardy! will be in Charlotte on Friday and Saturday to select a contestant for next season’s show.

Adult auditions are scheduled on each day at an area hotel.

The auditions are not for the general public, however.

Prospective contestants were invited to the auditions after passing a 50-clue online test. They’ll face another 50-clue test at the auditions, practice game play and undergo a brief interview to show their personalities. Each audition session lasts about two hours.

Jeopardy! and host Alex Trebek are in their 34th season in syndication. With 23 million viewers each week, Jeopardy! is the top-rated quiz show on TV.

To become a contestant, people must first pass Jeopardy!’s online test. The test for adults happens at the same time across the country once or twice a year and consists of 50 categories and 50 clues. (Thirty for the sports Jeopardy! test.)

Prospective Charlotte contestants gladly would have taken the sports question that stumped CNN’s Anderson Cooper, 60 Minutes’ Lara Logan and MSNBC’s Michael Steele on ‘Celebrity Jeopardy’ in May 2016.

“The Carolina Panther who was the first NFL rookie to pass for over 4,000 yards,” Trebek said.

“That’s sports,” Logan replied. “We don’t do sports.”

Cooper echoed her statement before Trebeck, with a faux sad look, said, “Then I will help you. It’s Cam Newton.”

To learn about upcoming test dates and to register to take the test, set up a MyJeopardy! profile at https://www.jeopardy.com/signin. Check the box there to receive the Jeopardy! newsletter, which lets you know about upcoming tests.