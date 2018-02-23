Two-vehicle crash causes delays on north Charlotte road

One person was taken to the hospital as a precaution after two vehicles collided in north Charlotte Friday morning.

The two-vehicle crash happened near the intersection of Beatties Ford Road and Lakeview Road.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the driver of a Honda Odyssey struck a black sedan. The driver of the sedan then lost control of the vehicle, rain off the side of the road and struck a power pole.

The wreck caused delays in the area, police say.

Police say four children were in the Honda Odyssey at the time of the wreck but were not injured.

No charges will be filed.

