BLOG: Record-breaking heat expected to last through the weekend

It looks like we'll see our third consecutive record high in Charlotte Friday afternoon as this remarkably warm pattern continues. Our forecast high of 80 degrees will break the previous record of 76 degrees last set back 2012.

If you're heading out on the town Friday evening, plan on a mild, dry night with evening readings in the 60s.

The warm and humid pattern holds through the weekend. While Saturday brings a few showers, mainly to the mountains, more widespread showers and maybe a rumble of thunder are more likely for Sunday, especially so for the afternoon hours. Highs continue in the 70s but records both weekend days are in the 80s, so they seem safe.

As the strong high-pressure pattern breaks down into Monday, more rain is likely, especially early in the day, with temperatures retreating to the 60s. We should dry out nicely Tuesday under mostly sunny skies with afternoon readings holding in the 60s through the middle part of next week.

- Meteorologist Al Conklin

