School bus driver crashes after swerving to avoid hitting a deer, officials say

No students were on board when the driver of a school bus ran off the road and crashed in Huntersville Friday morning.

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the wreck happened on Poplar Tent Church Road around 5:30 a.m. The school bus driver was the only person on board when the wreck occurred.

Officials said the driver swerved to try to avoid a deer.

The driver was not injured in the incident.

