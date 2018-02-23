School bus driver crashes after swerving to avoid hitting a deer - | WBTV Charlotte

School bus driver crashes after swerving to avoid hitting a deer, officials say

Mike Rode | WBTV Mike Rode | WBTV
HUNTERSVILLE, NC (WBTV) -

No students were on board when the driver of a school bus ran off the road and crashed in Huntersville Friday morning. 

According to the Huntersville Fire Department, the wreck happened on Poplar Tent Church Road around 5:30 a.m. The school bus driver was the only person on board when the wreck occurred. 

Officials said the driver swerved to try to avoid a deer. 

The driver was not injured in the incident. 

