Driver crashes into utility pole in Huntersville, causes power outages

A portion of a Huntersville road is shut down after a crash brought down power lines Friday morning.

The crash happened on Huntersville-Concord Road at Hiawassee Road around 1 a.m. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a driver struck a utility pole, bringing down power lines in the area.

According to the Duke Energy outage map, nearly 200 people were without power for some time due to the wreck. The power was restored for many residents around 6 a.m.

Police said the road is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

It is unclear whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Police did not say whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

