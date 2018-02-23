BB&T reports outages in digital banking, ATM services - | WBTV Charlotte

BB&T reports outages in digital banking, ATM services

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) -

If you bank with BB&T, you may not be able to check your account Friday. BB&T is reporting service outages that may impact you when you head to the ATM. 

The bank tweeted out Thursday night that online banking, mobile banking, Phone24 and ATM services are currently down.

Officials said the issue has been identified and officials working to resolve it.

On Friday, company officials tweeted that the issue was caused by an equipment malfunction in one of the data centers. The company is in the process of making those repairs, officials said. 

Company officials don't believe the issue is related to cybersecurity. 

Customers can still use their debit, credit and prepaid cards, according to the bank. 

Company officials say they will work with customers who have incurred any fees or experienced "any issues directly related to this outage." 

