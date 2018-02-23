Woman charged in Claremont convenience store armed robbery

A woman is accused of robbing a convenience store in Catawba County at gunpoint Thursday night.

According to police, 24-year-old Samantha Rose Kristoferson reportedly robbed the Market Basket convenience store on East Main Street in Claremont around 9:30 p.m.

Police say Kristoferson walked into the store wearing a red hoodie and a ski mask. She then allegedly took $1,500 from the cash register, officers said.

Kristoferson and the store clerk were working together at the time of the robbery, police said. Officers believe the suspect and the store clerk talked about the robbery before it happened.

Kristoferson has been charged with armed robbery.

