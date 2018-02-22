Asheville beats Winthrop, take driver's seat in Big South

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) - MaCio Teague had 23 points and Ahmad Thomas added 21 as UNC Asheville topped Winthrop in a clash of Big South Conference leaders on Thursday night.

With the win, the Bulldogs (20-10, 13-4) took over sole possession of first place in the conference with one regular-season game remaining for both squads.

Asheville led by six at halftime then opened the second half on a 23-9 run to take a 20-point lead over the Eagles (18-10, 12-5). Winthrop could never get within fewer than eight from that point on.

Jonathan Baehre had 16 points and 13 rebounds for the Bulldogs, who outrebounded the Eagles 42-25. Asheville also controlled the game from beyond the arc, shooting 54 percent, while Winthrop shot just 28 percent from outside.

Anders Broman scored 22 for the Eagles. The loss snapped a five-game winning streak for Winthrop.

