Esten and Hill emerge as finalist for Charlotte 49ers AD position

UNC Charlotte chancellor Philip Dubois has named the 2 finalist for the Charlotte 49ers athletic director position and they are Mike Hill and Phil Esten.

Hill is currently the Executive Associate Athletics Director for External Affairs at the University of Florida. He has held that position since July of 2012, but has been with UF since 1993.

During his tenure at Florida, he has help raise millions of dollars for the athletic department in naming rights for the basketball arena as well as multi-media rights for numerous sports. He has also led coaching searches that have landed names like Billy Donovan, Urban Meyer, Dan Mullen, and former Charlotte 49ers women's basketball coach Amanda Butler in Gainsville.

Hill is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Esten is currently the Deputy Director of Athletics at Penn State. He has been in his role since October of 2014.

He currently serves at the chief operating officer and chief advisor to the director of athletics at PSU.

Esten has also been a part of athletic departments at California-Berkely as well as Minnesota.

They will be looking to replace Judy Rose, who announced her retirement back in January after 28 years as AD. She will retire on June 30.

